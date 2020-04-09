Traci Braxton: Say’s The Braxton’s Show Is Not Canceled!!!

Traci Braxton wants you to know that the Braxton’s show was not canceled despite what you may have heard.

Via LoveBScott

Back in February, it was reported that the show wouldn’t be returning due to a massive ratings drop — but in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Traci assured fans that the show will be back for a seventh season.

“I haven’t received a letter from WeTV. The show is coming back, we were never cancelled,” she said. “We are currently on hiatus from filming because of the shutdown due to coronavirus.”

