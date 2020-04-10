CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 10, 2020: National Day Of Prayer — Biden-Harris 2020? — Bebe Winans Recovers

1. Radio One COVID-19 National Day of Prayer

What You Need To Know: Today, please join me and my Radio One family and friends including Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., Darlene McCoy and other local personalities as we collectively participate on this National Day Of Prayer. Join us in prayer live on Radio One Praise stations every hour from 6am – 10pm (EST) and live on Facebook and Instagram at the bottom of each hour.

2. Biden-Harris 2020?

What You Need To Know: If Bernie Sanders really did drop his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday, Vice President Joe Biden stands as the sole survivor of the still-in-limbo primary season.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Ravages Jails And Prisons Nationwide

What You Need To Know: The coronavirus continues to rip through jail and prisons in the U.S. More than 700 inmates and employees on Rikers Island have tested positive for coronavirus.

4. Americans Appreciate Straight Talk During Crisis

What You Need To Know: During each of Donald Trump’s press conferences/modified political rallies, he never misses an opportunity to tell the American public what a great job they think he’s doing.

5. BeBe Winans and Family Recovers From COVID-19

What You Need To Know: The “I’m Lost Without You” gospel sensation, BeBe Winans has put a new face on the coronavirus – recovery.

