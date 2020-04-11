Ebony Wynn: Local Theatre Serve FREE POPCORN!

RJ Cinema is offering a free bucket of freshly made popcorn every Tuesday and Friday night to anyone who wants some.

Free popcorn is available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each Friday.

All you have to do is pull up to the cinema’s front door and a staff member will bring a bucket to your car for FREE!

The Cinema says having real movie popcorn helps make that at-home movie seem a little more like the real thing.

