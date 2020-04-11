Stimulus Update: The Checks are Coming!

Millions of Americans are currently waiting for their coins from the government.

To receive a stimulus check, you need to have filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019. For Senior citizens or Social Security recipients, you will not need to file one to receive the payout.

These funds are one-time payments are Trump approved as of last month to keep the economy stable during this COVID -19 Pandemic. While some have already received their checks however, the second round of the stimulus money will be mailed out by the IRS to your registered address on file.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: