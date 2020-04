Issa Rae took virtual media to a whole new level… She did a virtual block party for her release of Insecure’s new season. Did you watch it?

Via LoveBScott

Ahead of the show’s season 4 premiere tonight, Issa and crew are throwing a Virtual Block Party.

The party will start with an Instagram Q&A with Issa and the cast at 8pm, followed by a DJ set by Zaytoven, then a Twitter watch party.

There will even be an after-party with a performance by a surprise musical guest.

