#WTFasho: Head Lice Drug Could Be Used To Combat COVID-19

This made me say what the Fasho…  There are studies being done with head lice drugs that could possibly combat the Coronavirus.

Via LoveBScott

The latest lead for a potential cure to the novel coronavirus is a treatment used to combat head lice.

Preliminary tests done with an antiparasitic drug called Ivermectin are showing promising results, with experts expressing “cautious optimism,” according to ABC News.

“Finding a safe, affordable, readily available therapy like ivermectin if it proves effective with rigorous evaluation has the potential to save countless lives,” Dr. Nirav Shah, an infectious disease expert with the NorthShore University HealthSystem, told the outlet.

