Police Say COVID Text Scams Are On The Rise

Downtown Cincinnati

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One

As if there isn’t enough to be concerned about these days; authorites are now urging us to be very cautious and wary of scammers. The latest trending text scam will be a warning that you may have been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 while urging you to click a link for more information,

According to WLWT , police are sending strong warnings to be very wary of these text scams.

Police are reminding everyone to not click the link if you receive a text of this kind, as it is not a message from an official agency.

“It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world,” the Thomaston Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Department wants people to be vigilant against all threats and not become a victim to scammers during this unprecedented time.

 

