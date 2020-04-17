CLOSE
Beyonce: Does Virtual Song And Dedicates It To Healthcare Workers!!! [VIDEO]

People have been wondering when Beyonce is going to pop up on social media to do a Virtual song… Well your prayers have been answered.

Via LoveBScott

Bey made an unexpected appearance alongside previously announced celebs for ‘The Disney Family Singalong.’ The nationwide singalong event featured celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The special also aired PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
Close