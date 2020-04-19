CLOSE
Jordan documentary took almost 2 decades to get approved

Michael Jordan Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Air Jordan At Palais de Tokyo In Paris

Source: Catherine Steenkeste / Getty

 

The Last Dance – a documentary about NBA Legend Michael Jordan last season with the Chicago Bulls premiers April 19th on ESPN but it took almost 20 years to get approval.

Jordan wanted full control over the content shot and shown. The 500 hours of footage was kept in a secure vault in New Jersey until producer Mike Tollin took the helm.

Lebron James got involved in the making of the documentary as we wait to see why it was on hold for almost 20 years!

The 10 part documentary premiers Sunday April 19 on ESPN

 

Air Jordan , celebrity news , Entertainment , jordan , vader

