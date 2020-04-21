Tamar Braxton: Has A Show ‘To Catch A Beautician’ Coming To VH1

Aren’t you excited for Tamar Braxton she is back on reality tv with a new show? The Show is called ‘To Catch A Beautician.

via Variety:

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is partnering with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright on the series that debuts May 25. The duo will help clients confront the beautician who damaged their hair; Wright then puts the stylists through a “hair boot camp” before giving them the chance to redeem themselves by redoing their disgruntled clients’ hair. (LoveoBScott)

