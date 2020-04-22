Kanye West: Teamed Up With Chick-Fil-A To Provide 300,000 Meals In L.A.

Much Love to Kanye west him and Chick-Fil-A teamed up with the Los Angeles Dream Center to serve over 300,000 meals to the Los Angeles community. This is a really good look for Ye I think. It’s alwasy good to be a blessing to someone else.

via Complex:

Chick-fil-A (which West paid tribute to on Jesus Is King’s “Closed on Sunday”) has contributed sandwiches every day to the Christian nonprofit and Anthem Blue Cross has donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer. Other local businesses have also donated food, allowing the Dream Center to provide 11,000 meals a day in America’s second-biggest school district. The founder told Fox News that the accomplishment has been a “miracle of biblical proportions.”(LoveBScott)

