Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Regina Hall Book Thrillers For Screen Gems

Morris Chestnut has just signed on to star in a thriller with Regina Hall as part of a three-picture deal with Screen Gems.

Is the oh-so-handsome actor trying to scare the crap out of everyone?! We think so, but we’re kind of here for it.

There will be a whole new reason for Morris to send your pulse racing soon enough as he Regina star in “When The Bough Breaks.” Deadline.com reports that the story revolves around a couple that hire a surrogate to carry their baby, and the she will become absolutely obsessed with Morris while carrying their child.

It’s not clear whether Regina is going to play the wife or the surrogate. We know she could probably play crazy like no one’s business because she has no problems going there, but we could also see her putting a would-be mistress in check.

That’s just the second project in his deal with the studio. He’ll get the ball rolling with a film called “The Perfect Guy,” which will be cautionary tale/thriller for the singles set. Morris is set to star in that one, too, but Sanaa Lathan and Michael Ealy have also signed on for the project…so we’re basically buying our tickets right now!

Last, but not least will be “The Syndicate,” but not much is know about that project at this time aside from the fact that Morris will be an executive producer on the film.

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted November 19, 2014

