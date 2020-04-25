CLOSE
Future History Makers
Tyler Perry Being Creative About Re-Opening His Studio! (Video)

Tyler Perry

Unlike other business owners , Tyler Perry isn’t in the rush to reopen his 330-acre Atlanta studio complex.

When he reopens he says, people will have to check in and be tested, and everyone who tests negative would be invited on the lot. To ensure the safety of everyone they will live at Tyler Perry Studios during the entire production. The cast and crew can use all the facilities, including a gym, a bar and restaurants.

Watch his plan inside:

Photos
Close