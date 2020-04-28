CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 28, 2020: Donald Trump Slump — Mail-In Voting Support — Food Chain Breaking

1. Associated Press Poll Shows Rising Support For Mail-In Voting Amid Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

As most of the country remains sheltered in place during the coronavirus pandemic, more concerns arise about life after this virus or during the next virus. 

2. Donald Trump In A Slump

What You Need To Know:

After taking the weekend off, the Donald Trump-led press briefing resumed Monday. 

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Cases Nearing One Million

What You Need To Know: 

The U.S. is beginning the week by approaching another milestone: one million confirmed coronavirus cases. 

4. How Is The Food Chain Breaking In The Most Productive Country?

What You Need To Know:

The chairman of the board of Tyson Foods has stated, “the Food Supply Chain is breaking.”

5. Paycheck Protection Program

What You Need To Know:

The second round of the application process for funds under the Paycheck Protection Program began Monday morning. The original program was created as part of the more than two trillion dollar CARES Act.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 28, 2020: Donald Trump Slump — Mail-In Voting Support — Food Chain Breaking  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
Close