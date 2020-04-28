CLOSE
P Diddy: Opens Up About Kim Porter While Live On Instagram

P Diddy opened up about Kim Porter in his back yard while on Instagram.

via Bossip:

While on an Instagram live session with rapper Fat Joe, Diddy shows off the dedication he had made for Kim before her untimely departure. He says he had it built three years before her death after being inspired by her on a spiritual retreat. While showing off the massive shrine, Diddy warns viewers watching to cherish “the one” for them because he still has regrets over the way he treated Kim while she was here.

