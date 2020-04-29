CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2020: Hillary Endorses Biden — NFL Black History Made — Trump Twins Fired

1. Hillary Clinton Becomes Latest Democrat To Endorse Biden As Controversial Sexual Assault Gets Louder

What You Need To Know:

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign Tuesday. 

2. Trump Twins, Diamond and Silk , Fired By Fox

What You Need To Know:

Despite an endorsement from their favorite candidate, Trump supporters, Diamond and Silk, have been shown the door by Fox News.

3. Coronavirus Update: Why Black Business Owners Fear Being Left Out Of The Paycheck Protection Program

What You Need To Know: 

As the second round of money is being distributed via the Paycheck Protection Program, many black business owners are expressing concern over the process, or worse, being completely left out in the cold. 

4. Black History Made During The NFL’s Stay At Home Draft

What You Need To Know:

Last week’s professional football draft was a first for so many reasons, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Oprah’s Coming to a Screen Near You!

What You Need To Know:

If you always wanted to attend an event featuring Oprah Winfrey as the keynote speaker, here’s your opportunity. 

Photos
