Tina Knowles: Beyonce’s Momma Has Some Things To Get Off Her Chest!

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles had to set ya’ll straight about her daughter having a face IG page during this covid-19. You better leave Tina alone, she don’t play!

Via LoveBScott

Tina has set the record straight, saying that she was actually talking about her niece Angie Beyince — not Beyoncé.

“I had a live with @museummammy On Wednesday and I said Angie Beyince Has been cooking every day and she should have a cooking show well you know they edited out the Angie and just put Beyonce is cooking every day and should have a cooking show that’s very Funny????? Guys Beyince’ and Beyonce are pronounce the exact same way,” Tina explained.

