Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals Have Released Andy Dalton!!!

This just in the Cincinnati Bengals have just released Andy Dalton.

Dalton started 133 games for the Bengals from 2011-19, going 70–61–2. The TCU product is Cincinnati’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

The Bengals were largely respectable with Dalton, reaching the postseason in four straight years from 2011-15. But after a four-year playoff drought, Cincinnati opted to go in a new direction this off season.

Cincinnati’s move to release the veteran QB follows its decision to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy with LSU in 2019, and he won the National Championship. Via Sports Illustrated

