Disney World: Could The NBA Finish The Rest Of The Season At The Theme Park???

Due to the Coronavirus, the NBA postponed its season back in early March… But the season could be coming back real soon!

Via Bossip

Many have been asking when sports will return and it seems like we are finally getting closer to having the NBA back, according to reports from TMZ.

The outlet reports that the NBA is in talks with Disney World resort about resuming the season there, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting Disney has already offered up its property to the Association.

The venue does make a ton of sense for the NBA, with the resort having several on-site basketball courts, including a few that are already equipped for television broadcast. The Disney property also has enough hotel rooms to comfortably quarantine players and staffers while the league self-isolates during its resumption of play.

Also On 100.3: