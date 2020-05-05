Chef Bourdeaux is saving one of our favorite holidays with his recipe today! It’s Cinco De Mayo and we’re stuck quarantining. Even though we’re inside, we’re finding ways to celebrate!

It’s Taco Tuesday so today’s meal is all about tacos, but making it healthy. The taco salad recipe includes protein and veggies to keep you full, happy, but most importantly, in the spirit of today’s festivities!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: