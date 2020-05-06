CLOSE
Cincinnati: Children’s Hospital Part Of A Study For Possible Cure For The Coronavirus!!!

Could Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have a cure for the coronavirus? The hospital is apart of a  study to help find a cure for COVID-19 They will test people in the US between the ages of 18 and 55. I pray they find a cure soon to many people ar dying from this disease.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and University of Rochester Medical Center/Rochester Regional Health will begin enrollment shortly, according to the release. If the tests are successful, the vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as September. “With our unique and robust clinical study program underway, starting in Europe and now the U.S., we look forward to advancing quickly and collaboratively with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to the patients who need it most,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

