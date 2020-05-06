CLOSE
Angelina Jolie: Writes A Letter To Congress To Increase Food Stamps

Actress Angelina Jolie is taking a stance for the community during these tragic times.

She wrote a letter to congress to increase food stamps because children are going hungry during COVID-19.

 

Via LoveBScott

Here’s what she had to say!

“Many of the most vulnerable children in America have missed nearly 740 million meals at school, due to closure resulting from the rapid spread of coronavirus. With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children are going hungry,” Angelina wrote in a letter dated April 20 to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“While strengthening SNAP will not alleviate all of the challenges low-income families are facing during the public health emergency, it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country.”

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

