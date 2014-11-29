CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lauryn Hill Remixes Broadway Classic For Michael Brown

Lauryn Hill is the latest artist to add her voice to the outcry over the injustice done in Ferguson, Missouri.

Whether expressing their anger on social media or taking the streets with protesters–or even pushing back a product release—celebrities have not held their tongue about how they feel over the fact that officer Darren Wilson will not be indicted in Michael Brown‘s shooting death.

MUST READ: Be Mad: Darren Wilson Supporters Hate The Way We’ve Reported On Ferguson

Now, Lauryn has dropped a song titled “Black Rage” that she recorded in her living room. Set to the tune of “My Favorite Things” from the musical “The Sound Of Music,” Lauryn runs down the list of why it is that Black people are frustrated with the justice system–and the very notion that racism is no longer a thing.

One thing is for sure, you’ll never be able to hear “My Favorite Things” the same way ever again.

READ MORE:

Police Identify Man Shot Dead During Ferguson Protests

Today’s #Ferguson Updates: Protestors Interrupt The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Target Black Friday & More

What The News Forgot To Tell Us: Ferguson Protestors Are Actually Preventing Looting

Lauryn Hill Remixes Broadway Classic For Michael Brown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Darren Wilson , ferguson , ferguson grand jury , Ferguson Protests , Grand Jury , Lauryn Hill , Michael Brown

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close