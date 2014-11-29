Lauryn Hill Remixes Broadway Classic For Michael Brown

Lauryn Hill is the latest artist to add her voice to the outcry over the injustice done in Ferguson, Missouri.

Whether expressing their anger on social media or taking the streets with protesters–or even pushing back a product release—celebrities have not held their tongue about how they feel over the fact that officer Darren Wilson will not be indicted in Michael Brown‘s shooting death.

Now, Lauryn has dropped a song titled “Black Rage” that she recorded in her living room. Set to the tune of “My Favorite Things” from the musical “The Sound Of Music,” Lauryn runs down the list of why it is that Black people are frustrated with the justice system–and the very notion that racism is no longer a thing.

One thing is for sure, you’ll never be able to hear “My Favorite Things” the same way ever again.

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted November 29, 2014

