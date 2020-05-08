Ray J: Princess Files For Divorce

Looks like it’s over for Ray J & Princess.

She has filed for divorce.

via TMZ:

Ray J and Princess tied the knot way back in 2016 but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas.

As we reported … Ray and Princess were living separately in February, and they had not reconciled after she claimed back in November that he “stranded” her and their daughter, Melody, in Sin City following a heated argument. At the time, Princess was only weeks away from giving birth to their second child.

Princess gave birth to a son, Epik, in January … but the bundle was not enough to save the marriage.

