“Get Started” at Cincinnati State

Virtual Career Fair
| 05.01.20
Dismiss

Cincinnati State

Cincinnati State is Your Career College!

www.cincinnatistate.edu

With 100+ Programs to choose from: Bachelor & Associate Degrees, Certificates and short-term credentials, Cincinnati State is your connection to the hottest jobs in our region.

CINCINNATI’S TOP 5 GROWING FIELDS

  1. Advanced Manufacturing
  2. Healthcare
  3. Information Technology
  4. Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics
  5. Culinary

Not sure what career area to pursue?

Career Coach is an online planning tool that provides current local data on the employment outlook and job openings for numerous career fields, as well as education and training needed to enter these fields.

Cincinnati State’s Career Services Center provides assistance and resources for:

  • Career exploration and assessment
  • Choosing a college major and/or career
  • Preparing a resume
  • Searching for jobs and preparing for interviews
  • Job postings for full-time, career-related work as well as temporary, non-career-related work
  • And more

Choosing your career direction is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a student at Cincinnati State.

Start your career planning today through virtual help by emailing our career center at careerservices@cincinnatistate.edu.

Cincinnati State gives you the Co-op Advantage!

Work with over 600 local and national co-op employers including Kroger, Disney, and P&G while going to college for on the job training in addition to classroom learning. Your co-op experience stands out in the workplace, leading to quick employment after graduation. If you are already at work in your desired career field, talk with your advisor about options to apply that work toward your experiential learning requirement or opportunities for prior learning assessment.

Affordable tuition allows you to save on average 30-50% of tuition compared to most four-year public universities. Whether you plan to complete the first two years of your bachelor’s degree at Cincinnati State or go directly into the workforce, you will learn more and go further while spending less. Our financial aid office will assist you with scholarships and completing the FAFSA for grants and loans. On campus work-study positions are also available.

Because we have formal transfer agreements with over 20 four-year institutions and credit that is accepted all over the country, you can save on tuition by completing the first two years of your bachelor’s degree at Cincinnati State and then transfer. We also have partnerships with Wilmington and Mount St. Joseph University that allow you to earn your bachelor’s degree onsite at the Clifton campus. Our transfer partners offer special incentives such as transfer pathways, scholarships, and even admission to their honors program to qualified students.

We know you may be busy working and taking care of family obligations while enrolled in classes. That’s why we offer flexible scheduling with day, evening and weekend classes, in addition to online classes and programs. Cincinnati State’s student support includes academic, personal and learning resources to help you succeed

EVENTS: VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE – Starting May 11th. Register Here

It all starts here. Visit www.cincinnatistate.edu/start

Follow Cincinnati State on Social:

Instagram: @Cinstate

Facebook: @cincinnatistate

Twitter: @Cinstate

 

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close