Ohio Media School

Ohio Media School

During this crisis, carve a new path in a high-demand industry with the Ohio Media School. Earn a career in media in 8 months – many of our Urban One staff are proud graduates still working on our team! Call (513) 283-8971 to take control of your life today!

The Ohio Media School’s provides hands-on media broadcasting training in fully equipped radio & TV Studios. Visit www.beonair.com/

The mission of the Ohio Media School’s is to provide hands-on broadcasting training in fully-equipped radio and TV studios. The instructional staff consists of broadcast professionals with many years of broadcast experience and includes local on-air radio and TV personalities. Upon graduation, students are well-prepared for entry-level positions in the broadcast industry.

Learn more and take the online career quiz by visiting www.beonair.com/

Cincinnati Campus
4411 Montgomery Road
Suite 200
Norwood, OH 45212

