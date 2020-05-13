OnlyFans & Demon Time Team Up To Launch Virtual Nightclub Experience

The “Five Finger Knuckle Shuffle” crew has been treated well in these tough quarantine times with Instagram Live becoming a hot destination after dark for dancers, sex workers, and others looking to show off. Curating an experience known as Demon Time, Justin LaBoy, along with Diddy’s son Justin Dior Combs, has created a virtual strip club movement and now has partnered with OnlyFans for a larger venture.

In a short clip featuring women twerking with vigor as Beyoncé’s verse from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix plays in the background, the clever name drop of OnlyFans and the “Demon Time” phrase looks awfully prophetic at this point with OnlyFans announcing the new partnership.

“We have officially partnered with Demon Time who have created the first ever monetized virtual night club experience using our new dual screen live feature. We would like to welcome @JustinLaboy & @Jdior_ to the OnlyFans Family! Grand Opening of the show on Friday 5/15,” OnlyFans’ tweet read.

LaBoy, a former professional basketball player, and Combs joined forces in the early days of Demon Time, which has amassed the same type of notoriety as Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio Instagram Live sessions that have since moved from that platform to YouTUbe.

Fans who want to subscribe to the Demon Time OnlyFans page can do so for free by clicking here.

Photo: Screencap/OnlyFans/Demon Time

