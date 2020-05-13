CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson May Be Expecting Baby #2

Social media users can spot anything and they’re speculating that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with baby number two with Tristan Thompson.  Khole has been very open about having another baby with the basketball player and it looks like there could be a bun in the oven according to social media hints.

Some of the reasons fans are suspecting that the couple may be with child are because of the hidden messages on social media. Her friends are sending her gifts for no reason, every photo is some hint of pink, there is an overuse of throwbacks, and mother Kris Jenner sent her doughnuts which is foreign to the Kardashian.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If that wasn’t enough evidence, all of Khloe’s recent posts are taken chest up which is an obvious sign of pregnancy. The reality star has voiced that she wanted another girl with Thompson so that baby True can have a full sibling sharing the same parents.  The couple is quarantining together so the thought isn’t far fetched but Khloe is upset about fans invading her womb. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She shared with Twitter, “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Kardashian wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The Kardashian didn’t confirm or deny the pregnancy.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson May Be Expecting Baby #2  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close