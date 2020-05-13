CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Iconic FOX 8 Cleveland Weatherman Dick Goddard In Need of Prayers For His Health

Cleveland script sign and city skyline - Flats West Bank

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

A beloved face in Cleveland television is facing a serious health battle right now.

Longtime weatherman Dick Goddard, who had worked at KYW Channel 3 (now WKYC) from 1961 to ’65, and at WJW/WJKW Channel 8 from 1966 to 2016, has been giving those forecasts for decades, and has been a fixture is local households everywhere.

Now, his health appears to have taken for the worse.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Earlier today, Dick’s daughter, Kim, informed us that her father is very ill and doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

Dick is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

His daughter is also asking for prayers for him and his health.

Kim has been taking care of him since he retired from television and Fox 8 in 2016.

Goddard is also known for his appearances on the ‘Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show,’ and for his popular Woollybear Festival.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Continue reading Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. According to Tyler Perry’s IG It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! Amen!! Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.

LOCAL NEWS: Iconic FOX 8 Cleveland Weatherman Dick Goddard In Need of Prayers For His Health  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 hours ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close