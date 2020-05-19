CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: SCPA Students Honored With A Car Parade!!!

Due to the Coronavirus alot of schools had to cancel there graduation ceremonies, but one local high school did’nt let Covid-19 stop them from celebrating.

Via Fox19

The School for Creative and Performing Arts did it by hosting a drive-by parade throughout Downtown Cincinnati on Monday. The parade started at Paul Brown Stadium, then traveled on Elm Street to Music Hall. At Music Hall, many family members, faculty and staff cheered from the street while social distancing. Graduating seniors, dressed in their caps and gowns, then pulled up in a car full of their family members. Amid cheers and honking, a school administrator handed each senior their diploma.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

A , car , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Honored , Parade , SCPA , students , With

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close