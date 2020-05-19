Cincinnati: SCPA Students Honored With A Car Parade!!!

The School for Creative and Performing Arts did it by hosting a drive-by parade throughout Downtown Cincinnati on Monday. The parade started at Paul Brown Stadium, then traveled on Elm Street to Music Hall. At Music Hall, many family members, faculty and staff cheered from the street while social distancing. Graduating seniors, dressed in their caps and gowns, then pulled up in a car full of their family members. Amid cheers and honking, a school administrator handed each senior their diploma.