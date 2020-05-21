CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 21, 2020: Ditch The Baby Powder! — Jay-Z Vegan Investment — Fall Election Heats Up

1. Trump And Senate Republicans Feeling The Heat Of The Upcoming Fall Election

What You Need To Know:

Less than six months before the Presidential election, Donald Trump is feeling the heat.

2. Big Mama! Ditch That Baby Powder! After Thousands Of Lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In US, Canada

What You Need To Know:

After lawsuits and verdicts worth billions of dollars against Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the healthcare company has announced it will stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada.

3. Coronavirus Update: Attendees At Florida Block Party Claim Racial Bias And Over-Policing

What You Need To Know: 

Attendees of a massive block party in Deland, Florida are claiming racial bias and disproportionate policing of their community by law enforcement officials.

4. WWE Pro Shad Gaspard Taken Down By Riptide

What You Need To Know:

The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was discovered on a Venice, California beach Wednesday morning.

5. Jay-Z’s Venture Fund Puts $1 Million In Black Owned Vegan Snack Business Black Enterprise

 What You Need To Know:

The venture capital fund co-founded by Shaun “Jay Z “Carter has now invested in an African American vegan cookie business.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 21, 2020: Ditch The Baby Powder! — Jay-Z Vegan Investment — Fall Election Heats Up  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close