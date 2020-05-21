CLOSE
OHIO: Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Ohio Teen Maddie Bell

A Community comes together after teen Madison Bell goes missing… Let us continue to pray that this teen returns home safely.

Via FOX19

Bell, 18, who goes by ‘Maddie,’ left her house in Greenfield on Sunday and did not return. As she left her house, Maddie’s mother says she told her she was going to a tanning appointment. Her boyfriend told FOX19 NOW Tuesday he was there as well. Investigators say they found her car abandoned in a church parking lot with her keys and cell phone left inside later that day.

Close