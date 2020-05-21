CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With Murder

A Georgia man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February, has been arrested.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment, according to authorities. He’s the third person to be arrested in Arbery’s death after Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month. Video of Arbery’s fatal shooting was released to the public, sparking nationwide outrage.

The McMichaels believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Arbery’s family said the man was going for a run in his Brunswick neighborhood when he was shot to death.

RELATED: Old Footage Of White Cops Harassing Ahmaud Arbery Surfaces

RELATED: Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops To Be A Vigilante

RELATED: Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For Men Who Murdered Her Son

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With Murder  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 17 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close