RIP Little Richard: Laid To Rest In Alabama

RIP Little Richard he was laid to Rest in Alabama. While family and friends gathered around… Remember to keep his family and friends in your prayers as they get through this trying time.

via TMZ:

Little Richard, or Richard Wayne Penniman to those close to him, was buried Wednesday at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama.

The trailblazing rock ‘n’ roll star’s niece, opera singer Brandie Sutton, sang during his service. Dr. Carlton P. Byrd delivered a eulogy, and Richard’s family spokesman David Person gave some closing remarks before he was laid to rest. (LoveBScott)

