Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee In His Neck During Arrest

Minneapolis Police Department is under fire after a video goes viral of a black man who loses his life during an arrest.

In the police report, the officer was responding to “forgery in progress.”

CBS News reports, “Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence,” the statement said. “Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car.”

A bystander, Darnella Frazier captured the video of the man saying “I can’t breathe” repeatedly while the officer had his knee in the man’s neck. The officer is white.

She pointed out in the video that the man’s nose started to bleed while he’s trying to tell the officers “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. … (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can’t breathe, officer. … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe.”

Since the incident, the Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said this would be a possible civil rights violation.  The officers are currently on paid leave. 

