Cincinnati: UC Sets Record For Summer School Enrollment

Congrats to the University Of Cincinnati, they have set the record for summer enrollment with more than 20,000 students enrolling. That’s a good look especially since this pandemic hit our city.

FOX19

While other schools are struggling during the pandemic, it’s the first time UC has seen more than 20,000 students in summer courses in its more-than 200 year history. The summer courses are offered virtually and present certain challenges for the university and students alike. “It is amazing to see campus this deserted,” Vice Provost of Enrollment Jack Miner said, “but to know we have the largest enrollment right now in summer during our 200 year history, and we are one of the only ones like that.”

