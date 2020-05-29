Cincinnati: Police Identify 23 Year Killed In Mt. Airy Shooting

Police are looking for the gunman that killed the young man in Mt. Airy if you have any info please contact Homicide Unit (513) 352-3542 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040. This is just sad that we keep killing our selves we have to stop this violence.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace at 7:15 p.m. First responders located a shooting victim and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives identified the victim early Friday as Martin Haley Jr., 23. Further details were not released as they continue to investigate.

