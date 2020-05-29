CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Identify 23 Year Killed In Mt. Airy Shooting

Police are looking for the gunman that killed the young man in Mt. Airy if you have any info please contact Homicide Unit (513) 352-3542 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040. This is just sad that we keep killing our selves we have to stop this violence.

 

Via FOX19 

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace at 7:15 p.m. First responders located a shooting victim and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives identified the victim early Friday as Martin Haley Jr., 23. Further details were not released as they continue to investigate.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

23 , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Identify , in , killed , Mt. Airy , police , Shooting , year

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close