Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Expecting!

Diana Ross is about to become a big mama once again! E! Online is reporting Evan Ross and his new bride Ashlee Simpson are expecting their first child together. Ashlee has a 6-year-old son, Bronx from her previous marriage to rocker Pete Wentz from the group Fall Out Boys. You think if the couple have a girl, she’ll be named Brooklyn?

The newlyweds said, “I do” on Aug. 31, after a lightening fast romance which became public during summer 2013. The couple’s wedding took place at the Connecticut estate of Ross’ mother, who also presided over the nuptials. The lowkey affair also saw Evan’s big sister Black-ish star Tracee Elliss Ross perform emcee duties with Ashlee’s older sister Jessica Simpson serving as her Matron of Honor.

Last month during the movie premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, which Ross stars in, the actor/singer dropped a hint about wanting to start a family soon. According to Ross:

I would like [having kids], as many as possible!

Mission accomplished there Evan! So far, the couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy.

