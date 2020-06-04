CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 4, 2020: President Obama Speaks — Four Officers Charged — Ferguson Makes History

1. President Obama Speaks

What You Need To Know:

Answering the call of Tom Joyner and others, President Barack Obama spoke to the nation for the first time on camera about the murder of George Floyd and nationwide protests.

2. All Officers in George Floyd Murder Charged, Chauvin’s Murder Charge Upgraded

What You Need To Know:

After more than one week after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Devin Chauvin and several days of worldwide protests, the three additional officers on the scene during Floyd’s murder have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

3. Coronavirus Update: Obesity Linked to More Serious Illness From COVID-19 in Children

What You Need To Know: 

A new study about the coronavirus finds that obesity is linked to a higher risk of children getting a more severe illness from the virus.

4. Six Years After Michael Brown’s Death, Ferguson, Missouri Made History

What You Need To Know:

Six years after the murder of Black teenager Michael Brown by a Ferguson, Missouri policeman, and in the shadow of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, history was made in Ferguson Tuesday night.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Phi Beta Sigma

What You Need To Know:

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on January 9, 1914, by three young African American male students.

Photos
Close