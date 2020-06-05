Kanye West: Donates $2 Million To Help George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery + Black Owned Businesses

Congrats to Kayne West on taking a stand and marching plus donating $2 Million to help George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery.

via TMZ:

Kanye’s donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.