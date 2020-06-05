CLOSE
Kanye West: Donates $2 Million To Help George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery + Black Owned Businesses

Congrats to Kayne West on taking a stand and marching plus donating $2 Million to help George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery.

via TMZ:

Kanye’s donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.

Not only that, but Kanye joined protests in Chicago on Thursday. He walked with Chicago Public Schools students to protest the killing of George Floyd as well as to demand CPS cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department. (LoveBScott)

