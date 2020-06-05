CLOSE
Cincinnati: Daughter Of Sam DuBose Speaks Out

 

The daughters of Sam DuBose Are speaking up for their father… You remember he was killed by a University Of Cincinnati police in 2015.  His daughters are still mourning to this day. I pray for their family I know this is still hard but hang in there GOD has your back.

Via FOX19

DuBose was fatally shot in 2015 by the University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing. After two trials ended in hung juries, the charges against Tensing were dismissed with prejudice.  Now DuBose’s children are speaking out about the latest incident of police violence.  “Every time that a new black woman or black man dies at the hands of a police officer, it brings me back to where my dad died, and it puts me back in that space,” said daughter Te’Aila Williamston.

DuBose was pulled over for a missing front license plate and had a suspended driver’s license. Tensing stated DuBose began to drive off and that he was being dragged because his arm was caught in the car.

DuBose’s daughters say they are not surprised to see the protests today growing larger and more aggressive. “I feel like because my dad’s case and a lot of other police brutality cases haven’t been justified,” said daughter Reagan Brooks. “I feel like that’s the reason we’re going to continue to go through this and it’s going to keep happening until something is done about it.”

