Chris Brown & Karrueche Repairing Relationship & We’re Like, What Else Is New?

The never ending saga that is Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s roller coaster relationship status continues. The couple’s rekindled romance can be thanked all because of a chance encounter at a recent event Karreuche hosted. TMZ is reporting Breezy’s been trying to get Karrueche back like crazy but the model/actress wasn’t giving him the time of day. Not until the “Loyal” singer rolled up on Karrueche at an Los Angeles-area nightclub on Dec. 23 where she was hosting an event. There, according to reports, the pair played nicely and left the club to chat privately at Brown’s request to discuss giving their relationship once more chance.

Whatever Brown said worked since TMZ cameras caught the two leaving the club at the same time, but driving away separately. On Christmas Day, it seems the two were photographed in a close embrace at Sean Kingston‘s holiday party as if their bitter public breakup never occurred. Earlier that day, Karrueche had many wondering just what in the world was going on with her and the R&B singer after she posted a picture on Instagram of a puppy she received as a Christmas gift. Moments later, she showed off another picture this time wearing two rings, one which looked like an engagement ring. Kae’s since deleted the picture of her iced out hand.

This past month has been nothing short of a soap opera surrounding the duo’s relationship. The two had a nasty split where Brown asked concert goers at the annual Power 106 “Cali Christmas” event if any of the women were single. Brown then retorted:

well, I’m single too! F*CK that B**CH!

The drama didn’t stop there. Karrueche then posted a note on Instagram declaring she was finished with the bad treatment she received from Brown while in their relationship. According to Karrueche:

Once you find strength within yourself, it’s hard to allow any type of bs around you. I refuse to be repeatedly mistreated especially by someone who claims to love me. That’s not love. And if that’s what you define as love then I don’t want it. Yes, I have not been so smart before in the past but I made a promise to be a better and stronger woman and I’m keeping that promise. If you can’t love me the right way, then don’t love me at all. Don’t be mad at me because I prefer to be happy. Keep love in your life folks. Not just love between people but love within your HEART, flowing in all aspects of your life. I promise life is so much better ❤️

Brown fired back with a post of his own, accusing Karrueche of creeping on him with Drake and just visiting him one time while Brown was in jail.

