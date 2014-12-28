CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chris Brown & Karrueche Repairing Relationship & We’re Like, What Else Is New?

The never ending saga that is Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s roller coaster relationship status continues. The couple’s rekindled romance can be thanked all because of a chance encounter at a recent event Karreuche hosted. TMZ is reporting Breezy’s been trying to get Karrueche back like crazy but the model/actress wasn’t giving him the time of day. Not until the “Loyal” singer rolled up on Karrueche at an Los Angeles-area nightclub on Dec. 23 where she was hosting an event. There, according to reports, the pair played nicely and left the club to chat privately at Brown’s request to discuss giving their relationship once more chance.

MUST READ: Here They Go Again: Chris Brown & Karrueche Back Together? (VIDEO)

Whatever Brown said worked since TMZ cameras caught the two leaving the club at the same time, but driving away separately. On Christmas Day, it seems the two were photographed in a close embrace at Sean Kingston‘s holiday party as if their bitter public breakup never occurred. Earlier that day, Karrueche had many wondering just what in the world was going on with her and the R&B singer after she posted a picture on Instagram of a puppy she received as a Christmas gift. Moments later, she showed off another picture this time wearing two rings, one which looked like an engagement ring. Kae’s since deleted the picture of her iced out hand.

This past month has been nothing short of a soap opera surrounding the duo’s relationship. The two had a nasty split where Brown asked concert goers at the annual Power 106 “Cali Christmas” event if any of the women were single. Brown then retorted:

well, I’m single too! F*CK that B**CH!

The drama didn’t stop there. Karrueche then posted a note on Instagram declaring she was finished with the bad treatment she received from Brown while in their relationship. According to Karrueche:

Once you find strength within yourself, it’s hard to allow any type of bs around you. I refuse to be repeatedly mistreated especially by someone who claims to love me. That’s not love. And if that’s what you define as love then I don’t want it. Yes, I have not been so smart before in the past but I made a promise to be a better and stronger woman and I’m keeping that promise. If you can’t love me the right way, then don’t love me at all. Don’t be mad at me because I prefer to be happy. Keep love in your life folks. Not just love between people but love within your HEART, flowing in all aspects of your life. I promise life is so much better ❤️

Brown fired back with a post of his own, accusing Karrueche of creeping on him with Drake and just visiting him one time while Brown was in jail.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Breezy Put A Ring On It? Karrueche Flaunts Massive Diamond Rings On Christmas

Pretty Pennies: Karrueche Tran Lands Modeling Contract

This Is Getting Messy: Chris Brown Outs Karrueche & Claims She Cheated With Drake

Chris Brown & Karrueche Repairing Relationship & We’re Like, What Else Is New? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

chris brown , Karreuche Tran

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close