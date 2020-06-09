CLOSE
Bonnie Pointer: Of The Pointer Sisters Has Passed At The Age Of 69

We have lost another musical great. Bonnie Pointer of the Staple Singer has passed at the age of 69.

 

The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was originally part of the popular quartet group of sisters in the ’70s, died this morning. Her sister, Anita, tells TMZ, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie was one of the OG Pointer Sisters — which started out as a duo, with her as one of the leads — but eventually left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She’s perhaps best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

