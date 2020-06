One of everyone’s favorite show COPS has been canceled.

The ViacomCBS-owned cabler had removed the long-running show from its schedule in the wake of nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25. Now, the network says it’s dropping the show altogether.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said. (LoveBScott)

