CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2020: Stop The Pain — Symbols Of Hate — $600 Set To Expire

1. George Floyd’s Brother Pleads With Congress To Stop The Pain

What You Need To Know:

One day after the burial of George Floyd, his brother, Philonise Floyd, gave an emotional testimony before the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice in Policing Act 2020.

2. Election Update

What You Need To Know:

Results are still coming in from not only this past Tuesday’s primary, but from the previous Tuesday as well.

3. Coronavirus Update: $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Set to Expire July 31

What You Need To Know: 

Democratic leaders are pushing to extend a $600 per week federal unemployment benefit enacted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Removing Symbols of Hate

What You Need To Know:

As demonstrations and protests in the name of George Floyd continue to call for changes within police departments across the country, there are other signs of change.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Iota Phi Theta 

What You Need To Know:

On September 19, 1963, at Morgan State College (now Morgan State University), 12 students founded the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated ®, and established the following purpose: “The development and perpetuation of Scholarship, Leadership, Citizenship, Fidelity, and Brotherhood among Men.”

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2020: Stop The Pain — Symbols Of Hate — $600 Set To Expire  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close