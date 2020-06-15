Snoop Dogg Will Vote for The First Time!

Snoop Dogg will be voting for the first time ever this November.

During his interview on Big Boys Neighborhood Real 92.3 radio show he revealed he was under the impression he couldn’t vote because he had an criminal record. The 44-year-old rapper feels it’s important to do his part to encourage everyone else to make a difference.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said. Looks like Donald trump is influencing his decision to cast a ballot in this election.

Watch the full interview below:

