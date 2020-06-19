Cincinnati: Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station was on the scene for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag.
Here are some Juneteenth History!
Today is the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
- The Emancipation Proclamation was first issued Sept. 22, 1862, and enacted Jan. 1, 1863. Slaves in Texas did not know of former President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration until June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced the news of the proclamation in Galveston, Texas.
- The proclamation initially freed only the slaves in the states that left the Union. However, months after the war ended, all slaves were declared free when the 13th Amendment was ratified Dec. 6, 1865.