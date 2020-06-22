NASCAR: Driver Bubba Wallace Finds A Noose In Team Garage

This is just sad that racist things are happening in the year 2020… Another incident has taken place in the NASCAR racing… A Noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace team garage, lets continue to pray for his safety as he travels these different places to race.

via TMZ:

Wallace — the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series — immediately condemned the situation … but says he will continue to fight against racism.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace says.

