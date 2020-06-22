CLOSE
Black Lives Matter: Parts Of The Mural Peeled Up For Safety Reasons

Parts of the Black Lives Mural was peeled up as a part to reopen Plum St. But those plans were put on hold. A decison will be made today by the city council.

Via FOX19

The plan was to peel up parts of the mural, like lane lines, before noon Sunday for driving safety reasons, Adonis Powell, who organized the mural, said.

There was a render of the mural with the lane lines to make sure the artists were still satisfied with how it looked, Powell, who is a board member of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, said.

The mural was unveiled on Friday and more than 70 Black artists worked on the painting.

