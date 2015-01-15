Keri Hilson Fires Back At Empty Arena Performance Remarks

CLOSE
Keri Hilson ain’t got time for critics snickering at her recent performance, it seems she’s too busy counting her money. This past weekend, Keri was the opening act for rocker Lenny Kravitz at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert in Dallas, Tx. An Instagram video of Keri’s performance resulted in social media users clowning the attendance for Keri’s act. Now it wasn’t due to Keri being off key or dance skills while she belted out her tune, Turning Me On, that had folks buzzing.

Once the smartphone user got a shot of venue, it showed a nearly empty arena while Keri hit the stage.

 

It didn’t help much for Keri when the Fort Worth Star-Telegram gave a burn worthy review about her performance saying:

Despite her energetic performance — punctuated, somewhat mystifyingly, by a five-minute absence during which she didn’t even change outfits — she was unable to shake the room out of its nearly empty torpor. It didn’t help that she also battled some audio hiccups, which were smoothed out by the time she reached her closer, Pretty Girl Rock, taken from her 2010 album No Boys Allowed. Hilson invited a handful of female fans onstage to dance alongside her, but even that gesture failed to generate any electricity.

Keri put all the haters in check on Twitter by shrugging off the comments and focused on her bank account. Keri quipped:

Guess that ends that!

